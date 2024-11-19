Yasser and Fathi Arafat remembered, 20 years after their deaths

By Kouthar Sambo

Palestinian icon Yasser Arafat was renowned for nurturing a strong Palestinian political group internationally by establishing the Fatah Party while his brother Fathi Arafat headed the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, and focused on social support, providing support and healthcare for Palestinians – 20 years later the duo is still remembered.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a Senior lecturer of law and politics and Middle Eastern analyst Dr. Nehad Khanfar said the main mark of the so-called “Palestinian revolution”, which was launched by himself (Yasser Arafat) in 1965, became the first and the main legendary character alongside many of the leaders who were assassinated prosecuted by the Israeli occupation across the world.

Outlining the impact Arafat had on Palestinian lives, Khanfar explained that Arafat was so deeply entrenched in the hearts of Palestinians.

“Arafat left a specific mark in Palestinian history simply because he was playing the fatherly figure among tens of thousands of Palestinian families. Many of the Palestinian families were reared as having Arafat as part of their family traditions,” responded Khanfar.

Photo: sourced