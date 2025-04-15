Xi Strengthens Asia Ties as Trump’s Trade Tactics Boost China’s Diplomacy

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policies, China has shown no signs of backing down. This was underscored by President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Vietnam, which marked the beginning of his Southeast Asia tour aimed at strengthening regional ties amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

Emmanuel Matambo, Research Director at the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, said that Trump’s presidency inadvertently benefited China’s global diplomatic efforts.

“The United States under Donald Trump has been a windfall for China’s diplomacy. For the first time, China doesn’t need to aggressively campaign to repair its global image—it can simply sit back and appear to be the more mature actor in contrast to the U.S.,” he explained.

Matambo added that the Trump administration’s approach to tariffs was often chaotic and impulsive, frequently issuing threats without clear follow-through.

“You’ve seen Trump backpedal on many decisions—except when it comes to China, which he views as the primary competitor,” Matambo noted.

“This is actually good news for China. Trump is acting exactly as he said he would, and that level of predictability plays into China’s hands.”

Xi’s diplomatic push in Asia signals Beijing’s intention to consolidate regional influence, especially as Washington’s posture under Trump has left many traditional allies uncertain.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels