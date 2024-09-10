World Suicide Prevention Day: SADAG urges better access to mental health care in South Africa

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

As today marks World Suicide Prevention Day, established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

This annual event, held on 10 September, is aimed to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide, raise awareness, and remind the global community that suicide is preventable. With over 700,000 suicides reported each year worldwide, it remains a major public health challenge.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) shared insights on the importance of mental health care in South Africa. SADAG’s Development Manager, Fatima Seedat, highlighted the difficulty of accessing mental health services in under-resourced and underprivileged areas. She noted, “One of the most significant challenges South Africans face when it comes to mental health care is the lack of accessible services in these areas. When you look at the clinics, there are no psychologists, psychiatrists, or mental health specialists available to assist.”

She explained that patients often need to travel long distances to access proper mental health care, which can be a financial burden. “In most cases, these individuals are unemployed or in financial distress, which hinders their help-seeking behaviour. This often leaves them untreated,” Seedat added.

Regarding suicide prevention, Seedat emphasized the persistent stigma around discussing the topic. “There is a myth that talking about suicide gives people ideas. However, by discussing suicide and prevention openly, we can raise awareness of warning signs and teach people how to support someone who feels suicidal,” she said. SADAG believes that educating the public on how to assist individuals in crisis can provide resources and help individuals seek the treatment they need.

SADAG has expanded its suicide prevention and awareness campaigns over the years, using days like World Suicide Prevention Day and Teen Suicide Prevention Week, held in February, to increase awareness. “In addition, we have reintroduced our ‘Suicide Shouldn’t Be a Secret’ program, which has been running for about five years,” Seedat shared. “Our trained counsellors visit schools, going class by class to discuss warning signs, depression, and how to seek assistance. We also provide resources, so learners know where to turn for help during overwhelming periods.”

Seedat stressed the importance of educating the public on mental health and wellbeing. “The more people educate themselves about these critical issues, the more likely they are to accept help-seeking behaviours, receive a proper diagnosis, and get the treatment they need,” she said.

