Women arrested after tragic death of 10-month-old baby

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of her 10-month-old baby, whose body was discovered in an open field behind Steenberg High School on Thursday afternoon (6 March).

Police spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that the case has been handed over to the Wynberg Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offenses Unit for further investigation.

“Steenberg police registered a murder case following the discovery of the body of a 10-month-old baby infant on 2025-03-06 at about 14:00 at an open field, Verde Road, Steenberg. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tragic incident has left the community in shock.

Speaking to VOC News, chairperson of the Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF), Nicola Small, expressed deep concern over the event.

“The fact that a suspect is in custody offers some sense of justice, but it can never replace the precious life that was lost. These acts of violence leave long-lasting emotional and psychological scars on those affected,” said Small.

The CPF extended its condolences to those impacted by the devastating loss.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels