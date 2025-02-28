More VOCFM News

Wildfire line in mountains above the Weltevrede farm continues to burn

The Cape Winelands Fire and Rescue services have confirmed that the fire line in the mountains above the Weltevrede farm has not been contained.

Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said firefighters have been working throughout the night to ensure that flare-ups on this line remain under control.

“The plans for today include active fire suppression, clearing of a fire break around the fire and if the weather permits, a controlled burn will be conducted to prevent the fire from spreading,” she added.

Image: Cape Nature

 

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

