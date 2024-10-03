What are the sentiments in Iran following the missile strike?

By Rachel Mohamed

The United Nations Human Rights Council has shown grave concern with the widening hostilities in the Middle East and their potential to overwhelm the entire region. This comes after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel Tuesday evening (1 October), in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many others. Israel attacks have intensified in Lebanon leading to questions on the future of the Middle East.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Wednesday, the Independent Researcher and Journalist Based in Isfahan, Iran, Dr. Setareh Sadeqi shared with our listeners the sentiments of the Iranians following the missile strike of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Israel and the words of Netanyahu assuring retaliation.

Dr. Sadeqi said Iranians were very happy and in high spirits cheering on the streets at the public gathering in the Isfahan square last night at the news that the IRGC had fired missiles at Israel.

“The Iranian public opinion demanded a response from their government to the aggression by the Israeli genocidal army and they had been waiting for a long time after the affirmation of the death of figure Hassan Nasrallah,” she said

“The Iranian people across the region and the world demanded this response. People have been angry at what the Israelis have been doing not only in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria but in other parts of the world,” she concluded.

Photo: @QudsNen/X