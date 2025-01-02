Western Cape urges caution as holidaymakers return

As holidaymakers return home after the festive season, the Department of Mobility has urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads to reduce accidents and save lives.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku provided an update on road safety during this period. “On the 30 December within our province, we were very fortunate that there were no fatal crashes. Most people are going to be coming back to our province, and what we have decided to do going forward is to double the visibility on our roads, as we find there are people who drive while they are tired,” Sileku explained.

He highlighted a concerning trend identified through departmental data: many drivers bypass designated rest stops and drive directly to their homes. This increases the risk of fatigue-related accidents.

“The roads have been very quiet for now, but we are also cognisant that starting tomorrow and over the weekend, we are going to see a lot of cars coming to the Western Cape,” he noted.

Sileku also announced plans to visit the Central Karoo, where interprovincial roadblocks will be conducted at entry points from the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape. These efforts aim to ensure that drivers are well-rested and adhere to safety measures.

“We are going to up our visibility in some areas to make sure that people who go out and come into our province are not tired and that they rest before continuing their journeys,” Sileku added.

The department’s increased visibility and collaborative efforts are part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and minimise fatalities during the busy return period.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay