Western Cape raises concern over ongoing medicine supply shortages

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness has raised concerns over ongoing medicine supply shortages affecting public healthcare facilities across the province.

The shortages form part of a wider national challenge, with disruptions in the pharmaceutical supply chain linked to manufacturing and regulatory challenges, supplier constraints, import and customs delays, as well as delays in the testing and release of certain medicines.

Chief of Operations at the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, Dr Saadiq Karriem, says between 120 and 160 different medication line items are affected nationally.

He says the shortages include medicines used to treat chronic and mental health conditions, with some medications having been out of stock for an extended period.

Karriem says supply levels vary, with healthcare facilities sometimes receiving only part of their orders or no stock at all.

“Sometimes we get, in terms of what we’ve ordered, we don’t get the full supply, or they’re completely out of stock,” he said.

The department has called for urgent national intervention to address the supply chain challenges and ensure that patients who depend on regular medication are not left without essential treatment.

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