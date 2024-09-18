Western Cape police launch task team to combat rising extortion crimes

By Ragheema Mclean

Extortionists are increasingly targeting communities and government officials across the Western Cape, leaving behind a trail of violent crimes, including murder, robbery, intimidation, and kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said that various communities, as well as government service providers, have fallen victim to these extortion-related crimes.

Amid the growing concerns, Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile urged the public to report incidents of extortion to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“The SAPS is aware of various claims in relation to extortion circulated on different social media platforms but are convinced that not all these complaints and/or alleged crimes have been reported to the South African Police Service,” said Patekile.

In response to the rise in extortion cases, the provincial commissioner has launched an Extortion Task Team, which will monitor, investigate, and implement strategies to address these crimes.

The task team includes experienced detectives supported by intelligence operatives to investigate and combat extortion.

However, police analysis suggests that not all cases of extortion are being reported, prompting an appeal to those affected.

“An appeal is made to those who are affected to report it through our toll-free number. Information shared will be dealt with confidentially,” Patekile added.

The extortion toll-free contact number is 0800 314 444, where individuals can report cases anonymously.

Photo: VOCfm