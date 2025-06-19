Western Cape Police Crack Down on Illegal Firearms in Gang Hotspots

Western Cape police have intensified crime prevention efforts in gang-affected areas such as Delft and Mitchells Plain, focusing on removing illegal firearms from circulation.

On Tuesday, members of the Delft Crime Prevention Unit arrested a man during routine patrols on Leeu Street in the N2 Gateway area. According to SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition. He was unable to produce a valid firearm license and was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court.

In a separate incident in Mitchells Plain, police arrested a 34-year-old man in Beacon Valley during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Sergeant Twigg said officers on patrol observed a man acting suspiciously. When he noticed the police, he abruptly changed direction, prompting a foot chase. Upon his arrest, police found a CZ 75 pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition in his possession. The suspect will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court.

These operations form part of broader efforts by police to curb gun violence and gang-related crime in the province.



Photo: Supplied