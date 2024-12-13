Western Cape motorists urged to drive safely this festive season

Motorists in the Western Cape have been urged to prioritize safety, as high traffic volumes during the festive season raise road risks. The province’s mobility department has officially launched its annual road safety campaign, emphasizing the importance of safe driving practices for residents and tourists.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Chief Director of Traffic Management, Willie Van Der Merwe highlighted that while the department runs safety campaigns year-round, they are specifically focused on the influx of vehicles and tourists to the Western Cape during this period.

“We have vigorous campaigns throughout the year, but with the influx of vehicles and tourists to the Western Cape, we focus on specific actions to ensure the safety of all citizens of South Africa and the visitors who will be joining us as well,” Van Der Merwe said.

The campaign will include various traffic and law enforcement interventions, in collaboration with agencies such as SAPS, the Health Department, and the South African National Road Agency, to ensure that roads remain as safe as possible.

“Road user behaviour is one of our biggest challenges, and making the roads safe cannot be the sole responsibility of law enforcement or any education and awareness campaign,” he stated.

“It requires a collaborative effort from all spheres of society. Road users need to take responsibility for their safety. The culture of not caring about the next person results in fatalities and serious accidents.”

Listen to the full interview with Willie Van Der Merwe below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels