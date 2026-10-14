Western Cape hopes to improve on 88.2% matric pass rate

More than 85,000 Western Cape matric candidates have begun their final examinations, with the province hoping to improve on last year’s 88.2% pass rate.

The 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations started on Tuesday, 13 October, with the Computer Applications Technology practical paper, and will conclude on 25 November.

Western Cape Education Minister Jaco Londt confirmed that 71,302 full-time candidates and 13,834 part-time candidates and repeaters are registered to write this year’s examinations.

Londt said the first day went smoothly, with security measures in place meeting the department’s requirements.

“We are confident with our preparations, and we are excited to get this behind us,” he said, calling on the public to support matriculants so they can perform to the best of their ability.

Listen to the full interview below.

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

Photo: DBE/X