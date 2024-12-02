Western Cape Health gears up for festive season emergency surge

As December begins, commonly referred to as the ‘silly season,‘ the Western Cape Health Department braces for a spike in health emergencies. Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, the Western Cape Department of Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Saadiq Kariem, shared insights into the department’s readiness for the festive season.

Reflecting on last year’s festive season, Kariem noted, “From December 15 to January 15, our emergency centres handle approximately 120,000 cases. Of these, about 30,000 to 31,000 are trauma-related, including gunshot wounds, stabbings, and assaults, which account for roughly 13,000 cases. Motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents make up around 2,500 cases.”

Kariem emphasized that this period is exceptionally demanding for health services. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) also experience heightened activity, responding to about 60,000 calls from the public and medical facilities during this time.

The department’s proactive planning aims to ensure the readiness of emergency centres and EMS to manage the influx of cases effectively, emphasizing the importance of public safety and responsible behaviour during the festive season.

VOC News

