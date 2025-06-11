More VOCFM News

Western Cape Dams Rise Above 60% Capacity

The Western Cape Department of Water and Sanitation has confirmed that dam levels in the province have once again risen above the 60% mark. This improvement follows recent rainfall across various regions, providing much-needed relief and helping to replenish critical water reserves.

Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa welcomed the encouraging development but cautioned that dam levels remain subject to fluctuation, largely dependent on consistent rainfall and responsible water usage.

In recent years, the province has experienced dam levels dropping below critical thresholds, prompting ongoing calls for residents to continue practising water conservation, regardless of seasonal improvements.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

