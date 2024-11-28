Western Cape Blood Service to host Red Saturday donation campaign

On Saturday, the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) and the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) will hold their Red Saturday blood donation campaign at twelve shopping centres throughout the province.
Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, WCBS’s Bongiwe Sipunzi said the mission is to collect 5000 units of blood, to boost the current blood supply.
“We are trying to alleviate the added pressure on blood supply during this time. At present we have 3 days of blood supply, so we are appealing to people to come forward and donate blood to get us back to a five-day blood stock supply,” she added.”
Donors are reminded that blood donations take place this Saturday between 09H00-16H00 at any of these 12 participating malls in the Western Cape:
Long Beach Mall – Noordhoek
Blue Route Mall – Tokai
Kenilworth Centre – Kenilworth
Vangate Mall – Athlone
N1 City Mall – Goodwood
Tyger Valley Shopping Centre – Bellville
CapeGate Shopping Centre – Brackenfell
Liberty Promenade – Mitchell’s Plain
Table Bay Mall – Milnerton
Somerset Mall – Somerset West
Whale Coast Mall – Hermanus
Langeberg Mall – Mossel Bay