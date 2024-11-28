Western Cape Blood Service to host Red Saturday donation campaign

On Saturday, the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) and the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) will hold their Red Saturday blood donation campaign at twelve shopping centres throughout the province.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, WCBS’s Bongiwe Sipunzi said the mission is to collect 5000 units of blood, to boost the current blood supply.

“We are trying to alleviate the added pressure on blood supply during this time. At present we have 3 days of blood supply, so we are appealing to people to come forward and donate blood to get us back to a five-day blood stock supply,” she added.”

Donors are reminded that blood donations take place this Saturday between 09H00-16H00 at any of these 12 participating malls in the Western Cape:

Long Beach Mall – Noordhoek

Blue Route Mall – Tokai

Kenilworth Centre – Kenilworth

Vangate Mall – Athlone

N1 City Mall – Goodwood

Tyger Valley Shopping Centre – Bellville

CapeGate Shopping Centre – Brackenfell

Liberty Promenade – Mitchell’s Plain

Table Bay Mall – Milnerton

Somerset Mall – Somerset West

Whale Coast Mall – Hermanus

Langeberg Mall – Mossel Bay