LOCAL

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases recorded 9,828 new Covid-19 cases in its latest 24-hour report.

This represents a 26.6% positivity rate. The majority of new cases were from the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal with 26% each, followed by Gauteng with 17%. The Eastern Cape reported 12% of the new cases.

A further 53 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded and 62 patients had to be admitted to hospital. The recovery rate stood at 91.8%.