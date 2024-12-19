Western Cape adds 940 officers for festive crime crackdown

As part of its holiday crime prevention strategy, the Western Cape has welcomed 940 additional officers, part of the 2,700 new police recruits recently graduated from various police colleges nationwide. These recruits aim to bolster efforts to curb criminal activity during the festive season.

Llewellyn Macmaster, Chair of the Cape Crime Coalition, commented on the reinforcements, saying, “I think given the reality, it is not enough. On the other hand, I think we should welcome any addition to the current situation. Where there are so many instances of police being understaffed, under-resourced, and so on, I think we should welcome it. But in the bigger picture, it will still be a challenge to keep crime down.”

Macmaster also highlighted the importance of evaluating the impact of these additional officers, particularly in precincts that consistently top national crime statistics.

“One of the concerns we have raised is the fact that certain police precincts are constantly on the top of the national list in terms of crime. Clearly, the strategy is to focus on those areas, but not just for the festive season.”

He noted that the holiday season often sees a rise in crime, particularly around markets and drug-related activities. “We will look at those precincts where we know we have had trouble over the years to see if the deployment of additional officers will have a measurable impact,” Macmaster added.

He emphasised the need for proactive strategies, saying, “In essence, the police are not a fitting front of development. Too many times, it is almost like reactionary actions and interventions that we see. So, we will be looking at it. But we must also be realistic about solving crimes in our community.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm