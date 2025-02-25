By Kouthar Sambo

After videos made the rounds on social media depicting Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov kissing the foreheads of two Hamas members as he waved from the stage at the release ceremony, Israeli reports said the captives were forced to act friendly.

Hamas’ stance

However, Hamas has expressed condemnation towards the Israeli occupation forces after claiming that “the handover ceremony is humiliating.”

The resistance responded by declaring the claim as a dealying tactic and excuse to release Palestinians:

“We strongly condemn the occupation’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian detainees. This decision reveals the occupation’s evasions and failure to adhere to its commitments.”

Analysis: Israel violating the ceasefire agreement

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Zukiswa Wanner, who is the author of the long-form essay on Palestine Vignettes of a People in an Apartheid State and a critic of settler colonialism, said the framework of the ceasefire has been on the tables since last year May and even then, Hamas has agreed to the ceasefire.

“Israel was refusing to comply only up until US’ Donald Trump forced Israel to look into the ceasefire – but we know that this is for Trump’s own benefit. Israel has failed the ceasefire on many levels, this follows the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners,” explained Wanner.

