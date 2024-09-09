WCED’s budget cuts sparks fear of increased inequality and strained classrooms

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

A major issue that has dominated discussions over the past two weeks is the Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) decision to cut over 2,400 educator posts effective 1 January 2025.

Significant concerns have been generated by this declaration among educators, education unions, professionals, and members of the public, including parents.

The announcement has sparked controversy, with various political parties labeling the claims about funding constraints as “patently untrue.” Critics argue that the budget cuts are a misguided solution that disproportionately affects educators and students alike.

Aimee Venter, an educator who will be directly impacted by these budget cuts, shared her concerns on VOC’s Sunday live show.

Venter emphasized that the cuts will not only affect individual teachers but also significantly hinder the overall learning and teaching environment. She warned that the reduced number of teachers would lead to less interaction with students, affecting educational outcomes.

“This is going to disrupt the whole education system, the fact that teachers will not be able to get to every learner is the already a challenge,” said Venter

Meanwhile, the disparity between affluent and disadvantaged schools is another critical concern raised by Venter.

She noted that while well-off schools might leverage their School Governing Bodies (SGB) to mitigate the impact of teacher layoffs, this would not be an option for schools in poorer communities. This imbalance could deepen the educational gap, exacerbating existing inequalities in the province.

“There’s going to be a larger disparity between you more well-off schools and your poorer schools in poorer communities, as well-off school might be able to use their funds to pull School Governing Body posts to elevate the teachers’ shortages whereas schools like the one, I am currently teaching won’t have the funds to pull SGB post to such an extent that we cannot elevate the pressure that is created job cuts” added Venter.

Photo: Pixabay