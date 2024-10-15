WCED wishes matriculants learners well ahead of the exams

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) called on the public to respect matric learners who are set to undertake their final matric examinations next week.

The National Senior Certificate exams are set to commence on Monday, 21 October 2024, with 66 988 candidates writing English Home Language, First Additional Language, or Second Additional Language in the morning sitting. In total, 123 examination papers will be written before the exams end on Wednesday, 27 November 2024.

Provincial Minister of Education David Maynier said the scale of the matric exams poses a mammoth administrative challenge.

“We appreciate the tremendous efforts of the WCED officials and school staff in ensuring that the exams run smoothly and fairly. Our matrics, and their teachers, have put so much work into preparing for these exams, so we appeal to everyone in the Western Cape to make our matrics the VIPs of our province in these coming weeks,” he said.

Maynier has since shared a stern warning to those who are found guilty of cheating during the exams.

“The candidate’s results could be nullified, and they could even be barred from writing one to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school employment or education. And if a candidate is found to be involved in the leakage of any examination question paper, they could even face criminal prosecution,” he stressed.

A total of 75 647 candidates will write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams this year in the Western Cape.

Image: Pixabay