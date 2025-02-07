WCED urges public to stop sharing videos of learners being bullied

The distribution of recordings depicting schoolchildren fighting has been denounced by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

According to the WCED, a video of a recent assault on a female student at Lotus High School has gone viral on social media. According to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, the bullying is being perpetuated by individuals who share the recordings and pictures.

“These incidents portray a deep lack of humanity and compassion for fellow learners and in addition, the filming, distribution and sharing of these incidents is deeply shameful. The filming and distribution of these videos further by both children and adults is contributing towards the bullying and abuse of the children concerned. While the actions of the bully or abuser are clearly unacceptable, the actions of the hundreds,” she added.

Hammond said there re several there are several platforms available for victims and perpetrators of bullying.

“Schools, parents, and/or learners may call the WCED safe schools call centre [0800 45 46 47] toll free for assistance in locating immediate support. in addition, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) offers a 24-hour helpline [0800 12 13 14] as well as a suicide emergency number [0800 567 567]. learners and/or parents can use these numbers if they feel that the child needs immediate assistance (often after school hours),” she stressed.

Image: WCED