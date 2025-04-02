More VOCFM News

WCED urges people to report abuse cases at WC schools

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has emphasized the need for increased awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) in schools.

This comes after the shocking rape of a 7-year-old girl in October 2024 at Bergview College, an independent school in Matatiele.

Provincial Education MEC David Maynier has called on the public to report any cases of abuse in Western Cape schools to the South African Police Service (SAPS) or the Safe Schools hotline.

“While this incident occurred in another province, I urge anyone aware of abuse or assault in a Western Cape school to report it immediately to SAPS and our Safe Schools hotline at 0800 45 46 47, toll-free, for assistance,” Maynier said.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

