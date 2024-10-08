WCED urges parents to apply for the 2025 academic year, before the end of 2024

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With less than two months before the 2024 academic year ends, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is urging parents to register their children to avoid disappointment.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department has seen an increase in Grade 8 applications compared to previous years.

“We have 95 000 Grade 8 applications for next year, 24 000 applications for Grade 1 and 51 000 Grade R applications. These numbers represent the eagerness from parents to have their children placed at a school ahead of the 2025 academic year,” she detailed.

Hammond further said the final figures representing the number of learners who have been successfully placed for the 2025 academic year are still being calculated and will be shared once it has been concluded.

Listen to full interview below: