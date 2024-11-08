More VOCFM News

WCED urges caution amid food poisoning cases

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has encouraged learners and parents to be vigilant as cases of suspected food poisoning are doing the rounds in various parts of South Africa.

The WCED confirmed 20 learners from a school in Mfuleni were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment after they complained of having stomach cramps this week.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the cause of the stomach cramps remains unknown.

“The Western Cape Education Department can confirm that approximately 20 learners from the school were taken to hospital after complaining of stomach cramps and were later discharged. Some of the affected learners have returned to school,” she added.

Hammond further said investigations continue into the exact cause that led to the learners feeling unwell.

“We do, however, ask that people do not jump to conclusions. We have received many false reports of food poisoning in the last few weeks, we therefore must wait until the health authorities conclude on their assessments,” she stated.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

