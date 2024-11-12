More VOCFM News

WCED stresses that help is available to matric learners facing challenges amid final exams

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged matric learners to seek help should they have any difficulties with their examination proceedings.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said matric learners have completed more than half of their final exams and the closer it gets to the end mark; pressure can become too much for learners to endure.

“Please remember that if you are struggling with the pressure and anxiety of the exam period, help is available. You can approach your teacher or contact the Safe Schools Call Centre on 0800 45 46 47, for a referral for psycho-social support,” she stressed.

Hammond further stressed that the exams have been conducted smoothly with little to no major incidents reported.

“So far so good, but we do not want to jinx anything. While we have not had any reported incidents of paper leaks to date, we remind matric learners that they must report any information they receive about suspected leaks,” she detailed.

Bronagh further thanked all team role players for making this exam a success thus far.

“I admire what our teams pull of daily, there are thousands of examination papers going out daily and let us not forget the marking procedure that comes into play later in December. Our teams are working tirelessly, and they are doing an excellent job,” she added.

