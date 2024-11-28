WCED says matric exam papers will go through marking process next week

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that the marking procedure for the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams which concluded on Wednesday is set to start next week.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the exam process went smoothly, with minor hiccups. She further added that individuals who have been registered to mark the matric exam papers will receive training this weekend.

“The marking period officially kicks off next week. We have a full team of about 4000 markers that will go on training, just so they fully understand how the marking process works. The marketing period starts on the 2nd December and concludes on the 12th December 2024,” she added.

Bronagh confirmed that once quality education assurance body, Umalusi gives them the go ahead, matriculants will receive their results by the 13 January 2025.

Listen to full audio below: