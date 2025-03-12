WCED says 2026 school admissions off to a good start

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reported a strong start to the 2026 school admissions process, with applications already submitted for 43,727 learners across Grade R, 1, and 8.

The application window, which opened on 11 March, will close on 15 April 2025.

Education MEC David Maynier has encouraged parents who have not yet applied to do so before the deadline to ensure their children secure placements.

“Parents who experience any technical difficulties can contact the WCED Call Centre for assistance or visit one of our district offices or pop-up admissions sites if they would like to apply in person,” Maynier said.

He stressed the importance of timely applications, noting that it helps the provincial government plan effectively for the next academic year.

“Applying on time will help the Western Cape Government to plan better for a place for your child next year. Don’t wait! Apply for a place in a school for your child during the on-time admissions window,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has reiterated that no learner should be denied education due to placement delays.

During a meeting with the Gauteng and Western Cape Education Departments on Tuesday (11 March), it was revealed that 16 Grade R and 18 Grade 8 learners in the Western Cape, along with 99 learners in Gauteng, are still awaiting placement for the current academic year.

The committee has called for greater transparency in the application process to ensure fairness and equal access to schooling for all learners.

