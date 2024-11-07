WCED says 2024 matric exams progressing smoothly

The 2024 matric exams in the Western Cape have officially reached the halfway point, with the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirming that no major disruptions have been reported.

The exams, which began on 21 October, will wrap up on Thursday, 28 November, marking the end of the academic year for both Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and National Senior Certificate (NSC) learners.

“You have passed the halfway mark, and we are so proud of how hard you have worked to prepare for the exams,” said MEC David Maynier.

Maynier said that while no exam paper leaks have been detected, invigilators noted nine incidents where learners attempted to bring unauthorized items, such as cell phones or crib notes, into exam venues.

“All matric candidates signed a commitment agreement before the exams, underscoring the exam rules and the consequences of any breaches. The agreement, signed by both students and their parents or guardians, was intended to reinforce accountability.”

Furthermore, the department has reminded learners to thoroughly check their pockets for disallowed items, as “forgetting” is not considered an acceptable excuse for possessing unauthorized materials in the exam hall.

“Please remember that if you are struggling with the pressure and anxiety of the exam period, help is available. You can approach your teacher or contact the Safe Schools Call Centre on 0800 45 46 47, for a referral for psycho-social support.”

Speaking to VOC News, Athlone High School Principal Vincent Hendricks said things are going smoothly thus far.

He highlighted that there have been no major issues or disruptions, which he attributes to the learners’ preparation and the support systems in place.

“Our children are ready and coping well,” Hendricks said.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied