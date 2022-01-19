Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

WC education minister ready to welcome learners back to school

Western Cape Education Minister, Debbie Schafer says the province is ready for the start of the new school year.
She says about 450 grade-one learners and over two-thousand grade-8 learners however still have no schools. She says they’re working on the matter:
” The districts are working hard to ensure their placement as soon as possible. I appeal to parents to keep their phones handy so as not to miss a call from our officials. Parents who have not yet applied, they must please contact or visit the district offices in the area in which they reside so they can be added to the placement list.”
“The department is in a better position than last year and will continue to work hard to place all learners as soon as possible despite new applications coming in.”
Source: SABC

