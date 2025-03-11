WCED opens applications for 2026 school year

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has officially opened on-time applications for Grade R, 1, and 8 learners for the 2026 school year. The application window will close on 15 April 2025.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Education MEC David Maynier urged parents to apply early to secure placements for the upcoming school year.

“Parents must submit certified documents, including ID, proof of residence, and immunisation records online. In-person assistance will be available at 125 pop-up events,” Maynier explained.

He stressed that if parents apply within the application window, the process won’t be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s important that parents apply within the window and also note that it’s the schools that make the offers of placement in line with their admission policies, not the system,” he said.

For parents who do not have access to online services, over 120 pop-up events will be held at shopping malls and designated schools, where department officials will assist them in applying online.

Alternatively, parents can approach district offices for help, or they can visit schools to receive assistance with the application process.

