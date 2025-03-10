WCED opens applications for 2026 school year amid concerns over school placement crisis

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced that applications for prospective Grade R, one, and eight learners for the 2026 academic year will open on Tuesday (11 March) and close on Tuesday, 15 April 2025.

Provincial Education Minister David Maynier has urged parents to ensure all required supporting documents are submitted when applying.

“Applications are to be submitted online on the WCED website. For those unable to access the online system, assistance is available in person at education districts, pop-up admission sites, or at the school of choice,” Maynier said.

However, parents and guardians have been raised about the exclusion of learners at certain schools, particularly when it comes to placement.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast education expert Professor Sigamoney Naicker stressed that the school admissions crisis in the province has persisted for over a decade without a structured or sustainable solution.

“Every year, thousands of children, particularly those from marginalized and working-class backgrounds, are left without placement. This highlights systemic failures in planning, infrastructure development, and policy implementation,” he said.

Naicker pointed out that despite an education budget of around R28 billion, there is still no formal planning structure or tool to address the crisis.

“This issue arises every year, and more needs to be done to develop a comprehensive planning tool for admissions in the short, medium, and long term,” he added.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels