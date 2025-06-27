More VOCFM News

WCED MEC Sends Well Wishes Ahead of School Holidays

As public schools in the Western Cape wrap up the second term on Friday, Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has appealed to communities to keep a watchful eye on local schools during the holiday period.

Maynier also encouraged the matric class of 2025 to make full use of the #BackOnTrack programme, which is aimed at supporting academic recovery and exam preparation.

“The initiative is designed to support academic recovery and boost exam readiness, offering learners an opportunity to catch up on critical content during the school break,” he added.

All schools are scheduled to reopen on 22 July 2025.

