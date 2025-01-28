WCED expresses concern around the increase in school vandalism during school breaks

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is extremely concerned about the rise in the number of schools that have experienced burglaries and vandalism over the school break. The department said these incidents not only destroys school property, but it also means that resources that help students succeed academically are hampered.

According to Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for Western Cape Ministry of Education Minister David Maynier, 34 schools reported 47 instances of burglary or vandalism in spite of efforts to prevent such crimes.

“Despite increasing the number of schools where the Western Cape Government subsidised holiday security to 480 schools this year, we have unfortunately seen an increase in cases of burglary and vandalism of our schools during this period. It is disappointing that our schools will once again have to allocate time and resources to cover these losses. Our schools are precious community resources, and they must be protected and cared for by all of us,” she stressed.

The public is also urged by Mauchline to closely monitor their local schools and to report any suspicious behaviour near them right away to the Safe Schools hotline (0800 45 46 47) or the South African Police Services (SAPS).

“If you have any information, no matter how small, about the incidents that occurred over the holiday, please do not hesitate to inform the SAPS. What might seem insignificant information may turn out to be the missing piece of the puzzle that they need to apprehend the criminals and recover our schools’ property,” she added.

