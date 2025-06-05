More VOCFM News

WCED confirms the admissions appeals process will open at the start of August 2025

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has announced that the appeals process for parents whose children were not accepted at their preferred schools will officially open on 1 August.

The announcement comes as parents throughout the province are becoming increasingly alarmed after discovering that their children were not accepted into any of the schools they had chosen for the 2026 school year.

“The most important thing to understand is it is schools that are making the admissions decisions. Sometimes there is a perception that it is the WCED making admission decisions, but that is not true, schools make admission decisions, and they make those admission decisions in terms of unique admissions policies,” he added.

Maynier stressed that parents will have the chance to formally voice their concerns and explain why they are unhappy with the placement results through the appeals process.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app