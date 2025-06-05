WCED confirms the admissions appeals process will open at the start of August 2025

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has announced that the appeals process for parents whose children were not accepted at their preferred schools will officially open on 1 August.

The announcement comes as parents throughout the province are becoming increasingly alarmed after discovering that their children were not accepted into any of the schools they had chosen for the 2026 school year.

“The most important thing to understand is it is schools that are making the admissions decisions. Sometimes there is a perception that it is the WCED making admission decisions, but that is not true, schools make admission decisions, and they make those admission decisions in terms of unique admissions policies,” he added.

Maynier stressed that parents will have the chance to formally voice their concerns and explain why they are unhappy with the placement results through the appeals process.