Salt River, Cape Town  21 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

WCED confident that the NSC exams will go smoothly

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

In the Western Cape, 75,647 candidates are scheduled to take the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations this year.

More than 66,000 candidates will write the English Home Language, First Additional Language, or Second Additional Language tests starting on Monday morning.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, provincial education spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said the department has several measures in place to ensure that the exams are fair and free of any irregularities.

“We spend a lot of time planning and ensuring that we have contingencies plans in case of any unforeseen events such as protest actions. We have never had any issues of leakages and copying in our province, but we have several measures in place in case that should happen this year,” she added.

Listen to full audio below:

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app