WCED confident that the NSC exams will go smoothly

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

In the Western Cape, 75,647 candidates are scheduled to take the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations this year.

More than 66,000 candidates will write the English Home Language, First Additional Language, or Second Additional Language tests starting on Monday morning.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, provincial education spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said the department has several measures in place to ensure that the exams are fair and free of any irregularities.

“We spend a lot of time planning and ensuring that we have contingencies plans in case of any unforeseen events such as protest actions. We have never had any issues of leakages and copying in our province, but we have several measures in place in case that should happen this year,” she added.

Listen to full audio below: