WCED appeals to residents to safeguard schools during winter break

The first term of the 2025 academic year has officially ended, with learners eagerly awaiting their report cards.

From Friday, all schools will close for the Autumn break, and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is urging communities to help protect school properties from vandalism, which tends to increase during holidays.

“We appeal to all residents to keep a close watch on their local schools. While we have subsidized security at 443 schools during the break, community involvement remains a crucial factor in safeguarding these spaces,” said MEC David Maynier.

Schools will reopen on Tuesday, 8 April 2025.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

