WC welcomes additional firefighters to assist during fire season

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environments’ Working on Fire Programme, in the Western Cape, welcomed a group of 25 firefighters from the Free State to bolster firefighting resources during the fire season.

The team arrived in the early hours of Monday morning, 20 December 2021, and will be stationed at their standby base just outside Porterville. They will be assisting with combatting fires on the West Coast and neighboring areas.

This is a group of highly-skilled WOF firefighters from various teams across the Free State and was recruited from the normal pool of WOF firefighters, under strict selection criteria, for the required above-average fitness. They received vigorous high-level specialized training of international standard. Their training included among other, fire-line safety and initial attack of big fires.

In the previous year, five Hotshot teams consisting of 100 firefighters from all over South Africa were on standby in the province for the duration of the fire season. They assisted in suppressing fires, which included the Table Mountain Fire, Grabouw Plantation, Berrydale Fire, and the Stellenbosch fire.

More WOF teams are on standby in their respective provinces and will descend in the Western Cape if and when required.

