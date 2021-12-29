Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

WC Transport MEC expresses concern over drunk driving

LOCAL

A total of 55 fatalities were recorded between the 20th up to the 27th of this month in the Western Cape, with 35 crashes occurring in the reporting period.

The Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works, Daylinn Mitchell, says the fatalities include two cyclists, as well as two motor cyclists and 14 pedestrians.

He says that he is seriously concerned about the high number of drunk drivers arrested during the 190 integrated roadblocks.

A total of 39 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A departmental spokesperson, Jandré Bakker, urged motorists not to drink and drive.


