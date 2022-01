Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province’s exit from the Covid-19 fourth wave is imminent.

The province will have officially exited the fourth wave once it reaches 600 daily new cases based on the seven-day moving average.

According to the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium, Gauteng is the first province to have officially exited the fourth wave. Winde says they are starting to see a decoupling of cases, deaths, and hospitalisations.