WC taxi violence back in the spotlight following murder of CODETA boss

Concerns are once again rising over violence within the Western Cape’s taxi industry following yet another murder.

Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell MEC extended his condolences to the family of Mzoxolo Dibela, whose body was discovered in the sand dunes at Monwabisi beach in Khayelitsha yesterday afternoon.

Police confirm that he was found gunshot wounds to his head and that no arrests have yet been made.

“Harare police attended a crime scene at Monwabisi beach yesterday, Monday (2022-01-17) at about 3pm. Upon arrival, they found the body of an unknown man next to the road who sustained gunshot wounds to his head. The victim were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is taxi related,” said SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

Mayoral committee member for Transport, Rob Quintas, says his death has brought uncertainty over the signing of an agreement that would enable the MyCiTi N2 Express buses to operate on the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain routes.

The City of Cape Town along with taxi bosses were scheduled to sign the contract today, with Dibela authorized to sign on behalf of Codeta.

VOC