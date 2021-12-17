WC SAPS make several arrests in festive operations

The determination and dedication of our members to create a safer environment for the inhabitants of this province are making headway as indicated by the seizure of five illegally possessed firearms during police interventions yesterday.

In Vredenburg members of the Provincial Extortion Task Team were deployed to focus on firearm and extortion related crimes. They reacted on a tipoff which led the team to Tsi-Tsi informal settlement where the target suspect was spotted. Upon police arrival the suspect fled into a shack with police hot in pursuit. The 33 year old man was arrested soon afterwards in possession of a .22 Star pistol without a serial number.

Last night members of the Provincial Extortion Task Team joined forces with the Anti-Gang Unit and pursued intelligence of an unlicensed firearm and drugs at a residence in Site B Khayelitsha. The intelligence was operationalised which resulted in the arrest of a 15 year old suspect who was caught in possession of 9mm pistol and two rounds of ammunition. Mandrax and tik were also confiscated and the possession of drugs was added to the charges against the suspect.

In Bloekombos in Kraaifontein a 35 year old suspect was arrested for being in possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition when members pounced on his residence following a tipoff. Two .38 Special revolvers, a 9mm pistol and an assortment of ammunition were confiscated. The serial numbers of the firearms were removed and the suspect was charged for the possession of prohibited firearms.

Meanwhile in Wynberg members of the Maitland Flying Squad were quick to react on an armed robbery of a cigarette delivery vehicle yesterday morning. Investigation into the circumstances of the incident took the members to Gugulethu where the getaway vehicle was spotted. Following a high speed pursuit, the vehicle was stopped and a 26 year old suspect was arrested in possession of the stolen tobacco products with an estimated value of R650 000-00.

Once charged, all the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Vredenburg, Khayelitsha, Blue Downs and Wynberg to face the charges against them.