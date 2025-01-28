WC road fatalities drop 15.24% over festive season

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku has praised the efforts of traffic officers, enforcement partners, and road safety educators for contributing to a 15.24% reduction in road fatalities during the festive season.

Between 1 December 2024, and 11 January 2025, 139 lives were lost on the province’s roads—a marked improvement compared to previous years.

Fatal crashes also decreased from 142 to 123.

Despite the progress, Sileku expressed concern over the continued vulnerability of pedestrians, who account for the highest number of fatalities, followed by passengers and drivers.

“The statistics remind us of the persistent challenges we face,” said Sileku. “We cannot accept this reality and must intensify our collective efforts to change it. While any loss of life is devastating, I am encouraged by the decrease in fatalities, which affirms the positive impact of our approach.”

During the festive period, authorities inspected over 215,000 vehicles, resulting in 905 arrests. These included:

• 627 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, an increase from 576 last year, with most offenders being males aged 18-35.

• Other arrests for offenses such as speeding, reckless driving, and fraudulent documentation.

In addition, over 72,000 traffic fines were issued down from 87,000 last year.

“Complementing these enforcement efforts were 43 road safety interventions by our Road Safety Education Unit. Activities included mall activations at locations such as Khayelitsha Mall, Capricorn Square, Nyanga Mall, and Riverside Mall. These campaigns reached approximately 3,286 members of the public and distributed over 1,700 pamphlets. Additionally, 1,062 public transport vehicles were tested at key hubs, including Joe Gqabi and Bellville stations, as well as the Intercape Bus Depot.”

While the festive season statistics show promising trends, Sileku reiterated that every life lost is one too many and called on all stakeholders to work collectively to address these challenges.

“Addressing these issues requires sustained commitment. We will continue to prioritize road safety as a shared responsibility and urge all road users to play their part in ensuring safer roads for everyone.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels