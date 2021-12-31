Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
WC Premier calls for National State of Disaster to be scrapped

Local, NewsNo Comments
There have been mixed reactions to governments easing of covid-19 restrictions ahead of New Year celebrations this evening.

Citing a drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations- with the Western Cape being the exception- government cancelled the curfew, increased capacity at indoor and outdoor venues and lifted restrictions on alcohol establishments.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has now called on government to take it one step further and scrap the National State of Disaster as well. According to Winde, the measure is “extreme” and provincial government is capable of managing the pandemic without it.


