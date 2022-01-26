Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
WC premier calls for independent investigation into allegations against suspended Community Safety MEC

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has asked the State to appoint an independent legal counsel to conduct an external investigation into serious allegations made against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Winde said in a statement the allegations were first brought to his attention in late November last year, where complainants this month handed over affidavits asking for confidentiality.

The accusations are allegedly of a sexual nature. Winde says the complainants are aware they can lay criminal charges. A further four seniors within Fritz department are also reportedly under suspension in connection with the matter.

The ANC in the Western Cape has meanwhile criticized the Premier for his handling of the case, saying that the lack of transparency makes it look like a cover-up. The DA in the province meanwhile accused the ANC of using Fritz to play politics, urging political parties to exercise patience and restraint.

VOC


