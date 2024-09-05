WC Police seize over R1 Million in drugs hidden in truck headed to Cape Town

Ragheema Mclean

Laingsburg police intercepted a truck en route to Cape Town carrying drugs worth over R1 million hidden in lunch boxes inside the cabin on Tuesday.

SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that an adult male was detained for dealing in drugs.

“The operation began when police received information about a delivery vehicle being used to transport drugs on the N1 Highway. Officers acted on the tip-off and monitored the entrance into the town,” said Swartbooi.

“Their patience was rewarded when they spotted the truck near Station Road at around 23:50. They approached the truck and conducted a search of the driver and vehicle.”

Swartbooi added that once charged, the suspect is expected to appear in the Laingsburg Magistrates’ Court on the drug-related charge.

VOC NEWS

Photo: Supplied