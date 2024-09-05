Salt River, Cape Town  5 September 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

WC Police seize over R1 Million in drugs hidden in truck headed to Cape Town

Ragheema Mclean

Laingsburg police intercepted a truck en route to Cape Town carrying drugs worth over R1 million hidden in lunch boxes inside the cabin on Tuesday.

SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that an adult male was detained for dealing in drugs.

“The operation began when police received information about a delivery vehicle being used to transport drugs on the N1 Highway. Officers acted on the tip-off and monitored the entrance into the town,” said Swartbooi.

“Their patience was rewarded when they spotted the truck near Station Road at around 23:50. They approached the truck and conducted a search of the driver and vehicle.”

Swartbooi added that once charged, the suspect is expected to appear in the Laingsburg Magistrates’ Court on the drug-related charge.

VOC NEWS

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app