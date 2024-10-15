WC offers another chance for free vehicle safety checks for scholar transport operators

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Scholar transport companies in the Cape Town and Swartland regions have another chance to get their cars inspected by the Western Cape Government.

Following the success of the recent free vehicle inspections, the Western Cape (WC) Government is pleased to announce another opportunity for scholar transport operators in the Cape Town and Swartland areas to have their vehicles checked.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said it is the departments top priority to ensure that scholars make it to school safely.

“The safety of learners remains our top priority. This additional inspection day reaffirms the importance of keeping scholar transport vehicles in optimal condition, particularly given the varied road conditions these vehicles frequently face. While this inspection is not a full roadworthiness test, it serves as a valuable opportunity for operators to assess the fitness of their vehicles. By participating in these inspections, operators are contributing to safer roads and safer journeys for all learners,” he explained.

Sileku further stressed that he would do everything in his power to address any challenge that the scholar transport industry faces in the WC.

“We have had several discussions with the transport industry, and we acknowledge their concerns, but it is important to remember that I have only been in appointed to this position recently, but I am making a commitment to assist as much as I can for the betterment of the industry,” he concluded.