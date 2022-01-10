Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
WC gov allocates R41mil for maintenance of fire services

The Western Cape government says their provincial disaster management centre has made sure they have extensive preparations in place to ensure the prevention of fires at the province’s facilities.

Premier Alan Winde says they have since 2011 provided aerial support to municipalities, totalling R125 million.

The programme also includes specialised ground support teams which are protecting communities in the event of fires.

Winde says an allocation of R41-million has also been made to municipalities for 60 firefighting vehicles.

 


