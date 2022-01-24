WC Com Safety MEC suspended

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz with immediate effect amid allegations of serious misconduct.

Winde, who had not initially mentioned what the allegations are, in a statement says he has initiated a full investigation, which must proceed on an unhindered basis. He says Fritz has offered his full cooperation in this investigation.

Meanwhile, the Good party’s Brett Herron says it is important that Winde provides clarity and explain the allegations.

Reports have meanwhile come in of sexual allegations made by younger staff.