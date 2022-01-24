Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WC Com Safety MEC suspended

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz with immediate effect amid allegations of serious misconduct.

Winde, who had not initially mentioned what the allegations are, in a statement says he has initiated a full investigation, which must proceed on an unhindered basis. He says Fritz has offered his full cooperation in this investigation.

Meanwhile, the Good party’s Brett Herron says it is important that Winde provides clarity and explain the allegations.

Reports have meanwhile come in of sexual allegations made by younger staff.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.