Washington, London call for end to Gaza war, urge diplomatic path in Lebanon

In a phone call, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed the situation in the war-torn Gaza Strip, the US State Department said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Blinken and Lammy “discussed the importance of ending the war in Gaza, bringing all the hostages home, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people” in their Friday phone call, the department said late Saturday.

In addition to Gaza, they also addressed the need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict that “allows Lebanese and Israeli civilians on both sides of the Blue Line (de facto border) to safely return home.”

Acknowledging Lebanon’s growing humanitarian needs amid weeks of continuing Israeli airstrikes and attacks, which have displaced million of people, Blinken also underlined the US’ recent announcement of $157 million in humanitarian assistance.​​​​​​​

