Voice of the Cape Launches Qurbani Drive in Honour of 30th Anniversary and in Solidarity with Palestine

As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, the Voice of the Cape Radio (VOC) has launched a Qurbani initiative that seeks to purchase and slaughter 30 sheep during the period of Eid al-Adha. The campaign aims to provide meat to vulnerable communities across the Cape Flats, with a collective niyyah (intention) for the liberation of Palestine.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, station manager Goolam Fakier encouraged the public to support the initiative, reflecting on the overwhelming response received during last year’s campaign.

“We had a highly successful Qurbani initiative in 2024 and were able to feed countless families during the days of Eid al-Adha,” Fakier said. “This year, we are once again calling on our community to partner with us — not only to serve those in need locally, but to carry with it the noble intention of standing in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

Fakier emphasised that while the immediate benefit of the project is the provision of food to those experiencing hardship, the deeper spiritual significance lies in the unity and compassion expressed by the community through their contributions.

“The support we received last year was phenomenal. Never did we anticipate such generosity, and we are appealing to that same spirit again. This campaign is about more than sacrifice — it is about humanity, dignity, and our shared commitment to justice.”

Members of the public who wish to contribute financially may use the banking details below. All funds will be used towards the purchase of sheep for slaughter and the distribution of meat within underserved communities.

Bank: FNB

Account Number: 50260179252

Branch Code: 201909

Reference: Qur25

For further information, the VOC offices can be contacted at 021 442 3500.

VOC extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who continue to support its efforts, especially in a time when compassion and solidarity are needed more than ever.